Tata Steel stock bogged down as Europe biz drags profitability in Q3

So, what led to the disappointment on profitability? The key dampener stemmed from the company’s weak European operations. In fact, on an Ebitda per tonne basis, Tata Steel Europe incurred a loss of ₹7,810 during the quarter. This is against a profit reported in the July-September quarter as well as in the year-ago period. A drop in steel price realisations drove the fall in revenues for Tata Steel’s Europe business. However, this was offset to some extent by higher volumes quarter-on-quarter, though deliveries were lower year-on-year. The company said Ebitda saw margin compression as realisations moved lower even as total costs remain elevated.