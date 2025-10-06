Tata Steel stock is shining—but are European risks priced in?
Summary
Rising domestic demand, global supply cuts, and strategic expansions position Tata Steel for growth, even as European operations weigh on margins.
Riding a broad metals rally, Tata Steel Ltd has more than quadrupled investor wealth over the past five years. Recent industry tailwinds pushed the stock to a fresh 52-week high of ₹174.74 on 3 October.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story