Tata Steel stock needs more than amalgamation2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 10:23 PM IST
Tata Steel Ltd’s amalgamation scheme to merge its seven group companies with itself is a step in the right direction. Its shares rose 0.7% on Friday, a day the Nifty 50 index fell 1.72%. Shares of four listed companies with which Tata Steel intends to amalgamate fell by 5-12% on Friday, tracking their respective swap ratios. These include Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, The Tinplate Co. of India Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, and TRF Ltd.