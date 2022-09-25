Tata Steel stock needs more  than  amalgamation

As such, meaningful near-term triggers for Tata Steel stock, 27% below its 52-week high seen in October, are few and far between. “Steel spreads have contracted significantly, which is likely to weigh on company’s earnings over next couple of quarters. European operations would likely remain somewhat insulated in Q2 and Q3FY23, courtesy of long-term contracts," said Satyadeep Jain, an analyst at Ambit Capital.