Shares of Tata Steel fell about 4% on Monday despite a robust March quarter performance, as concerns mounted over possible closure of its coke and gas plants (CGPs) in the Netherlands due to emission norm breaches.
Tata Steel’s strong quarter meets a Dutch roadblock
SummaryShares fall 4% despite solid Q4FY26 as possible closure of coke and gas plants in the Netherlands raises margin risks; pricing gains and volume growth offer partial cushion.
Shares of Tata Steel fell about 4% on Monday despite a robust March quarter performance, as concerns mounted over possible closure of its coke and gas plants (CGPs) in the Netherlands due to emission norm breaches.
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