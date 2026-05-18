Tata Steel’s strong quarter meets a Dutch roadblock

Shares of Tata Steel fell about 4% on Monday despite a robust March quarter performance, as concerns mounted over possible closure of its coke and gas plants (CGPs) in the Netherlands due to emission norm breaches.
Shares of Tata Steel fell about 4% on Monday despite a robust March quarter performance, as concerns mounted over possible closure of its coke and gas plants (CGPs) in the Netherlands due to emission norm breaches.
The stock reaction was driven by regulatory risks at Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN). In April, local agencies issued a letter to TSN expressing their intention to revoke permits for its 40–50-year-old CGPs, citing non-compliance with emission norms.
The stock reaction was driven by regulatory risks at Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN). In April, local agencies issued a letter to TSN expressing their intention to revoke permits for its 40–50-year-old CGPs, citing non-compliance with emission norms.
While TSN could procure coke from the market if the units are shut, that would significantly dent profit margins and could render operations commercially unviable.
The regulator’s move can impact the financial stability of TSN, “given the significance of the facilities to TSN’s operations,” the company said. In Q1FY27 too, TSN had to shut down its direct strip production (DSP) unit due to higher emissions.
“We cut our FY27E/FY28E Ebitda estimates by 22%/19% to factor in materially weaker outlook for TSN amid escalating regulatory uncertainty, potential CGP closures, and resulting operational disruptions,” noted Systematix Shares and Stocks (India).
TSN has signed a letter of intent with the central and provincial governments to secure subsidies for its decarbonization project. However, multiple regulatory approvals remain before a final agreement is reached. Tata Steel has entered into a similar pact with the UK government, which will provide a 40% capital subsidy for its low-carbon electric arc furnace (EAF) project.
Pricing tailwind
On the positive side, Tata Steel is seeing a sharp improvement in profitability amid a firm pricing environment.
In Q4FY26, Europe and UK realizations rose ₹15,700–15,800 per tonne to ₹1–1.1 lakh, while domestic realizations increased about ₹3,300 per tonne to ₹62,446.
The price uptick is supported by import safeguards and the rollout of the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) in Europe from January, along with the imposition of safeguard duty in India in December. In March, the UK government also announced a reduction in duty-free import quotas and raised tariffs from 25% to 50% effective 1 July.
Management expects Q1FY27 realizations to rise further by about ₹6,000 per tonne in India and ₹9,000–10,000 per tonne in Europe and the UK, partly offset by higher coking coal costs. However, the shutdown of TSN’s DSP unit could weigh on earnings.
Earnings surge
Better overseas realizations, along with higher domestic volumes, helped Tata Steel post a 12.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to ₹63,270 crore in Q4FY26.
Ebitda, net of forex adjustments, surged 47% to ₹9,953 crore, aided by slower growth in raw material costs and cost-saving measures.
The domestic business Ebitda rose 32% to ₹9,833 crore, while TSN’s Ebitda jumped over four times to ₹624 crore. UK operations continued to report losses, albeit narrower at ₹591 crore compared with ₹869 crore a year ago.
Volume outlook
Management has guided for volumes to increase by 2 million tonnes (mt) in FY27 to 34 mt, largely driven by domestic operations, including the recently commissioned 0.75 mt per annum EAF plant at Ludhiana. FY26 volumes had risen by 1 mt.
Capital expenditure stood at ₹14,000 crore in FY26 and is guided at ₹20,000 crore for FY27. Tata Steel is also reducing exposure to foreign debt to cushion against rupee depreciation.
Prior to Monday’s decline, the stock had gained about 20% in 2026 on firming steel prices. Clarity on the continuity of TSN’s operations remains critical for the stock’s trajectory going forward.