Tata Tech-BMW JV is good, but not enough
Summary
- While this partnership undoubtedly opens up new avenues for growth and diversification for Tata Technologies, it is not a panacea for the company's broader challenges
Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd were in focus last week as investors cheered the company's pact with BMW Holding BV, Netherlands. The joint venture will focus on strategic software development, automated driving, infotainment and digital services. The potential synergies and growth opportunities that this partnership can bring for Tata Technologies are seen as a positive.