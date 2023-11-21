All there only bright spots in Tata Tech IPO?
Summary
- At the upper end of the price band, Tata Technologies is being valued at around 32x its FY23 earnings per share
MUMBAI : After nearly two decades, a company from the Tata group stable is gearing up for its stock market debut. This itself is enough to stir excitement. Enter Tata Technologies Ltd, the initial public offering (IPO) of which opens for subscription today. It is entirely an offer for sale issue. The price band is ₹475-500 per share translating into an issue size of ₹3,042 crore at the upper end.