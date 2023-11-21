All there only bright spots in Tata Tech IPO?

The company boasts of a marquee global client base, but its revenues are highly dependent on clients concentrated in the automotive segment. Thus, a slowdown in the auto sector can hurt earnings outlook. Plus, it derives a large share of revenue from top five clients in the services segment (73% and 71% of revenue in FY23 and H1FY24, respectively), which also includes anchor clients Tata Motors and JLR. Thus, it would be a problem if any of its top five clients decides not to renew their contracts.

