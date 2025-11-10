Trent’s growth deceleration continues. Is the worst over?

Fashion and retail chain Trent Ltd has just had another tough quarter: Revenue growth continued to slow, and its entry into smaller cities may carry a price. On Monday, shares of the Tata Group company sank over 7% to hit a new 52-week low of ₹4,262.60, on a day when the Nifty50 index rose 0.5%. The disappointing results in the September quarter (Q2FY26) prompted some analysts to trim their earnings projections, given uncertainty on the timeline of growth recovery amid dull demand and stiff competition.