Tax hit on debt funds, regulatory overhang rattle AMC shares2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Adding to the woes, on Friday, in an amendment to the Finance Bill, the government removed the taxation benefits on long-term debt mutual funds from 1 April.
Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) have been under pressure for some time now. A key overhang in the past few months has been the anticipated regulatory changes that could result in lower total expense ratios (TERs). Adding to the woes, on Friday, in an amendment to the Finance Bill, the government removed the taxation benefits on long-term debt mutual funds from 1 April. With the recent amendment, long-term capital gains on debt mutual funds, which were earlier taxed at 20% with indexation benefit, and 10% without indexation benefit, will now be taxed at normal slab rates.
