Tax hit on debt funds, regulatory overhang rattle AMC shares

Even so, following the change in tax rates, investors could see some transition of money from debt mutual funds to other products such as bank fixed deposits. “We expect this move to be marginally dilutive on AMCs earnings with debt mutual funds contributing 5-25% of revenues for the listed AMCs," said Krishnan ASV, lead analyst-BFSI, HDFC Securities. “In the near-term, the last week of the March quarter (Q4FY23) could see strong inflows in debt mutual funds before new tax changes kick in from April," he added. But investors seem to be cautious. On Monday, shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd dropped to new 52-week lows on NSE. The AMC industry has had a rough time in the past year owing to intense competition and macroeconomic challenges that weighed on the stocks. In the past one year, shares of AMCs, including HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd and UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd have fallen in the range of 22-42%. Gaurav Jani, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “The performance of AMCs is driven largely by equity markets, which have been weak in past few months owing to global challenges. This is one reason that has weighed on sentiments for AMCs stocks as equity segment accounts for a large share of revenue of these companies."

