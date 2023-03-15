T-bill yields fall back below 10-year bond2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:14 PM IST
According to traders, the fall in short-term yields tracks the movement in the 2-year US treasury yield, which fell by nearly 100 basis points.
MUMBAI : On this week’s sale, the yield on 364-day security was fixed lower than the yield on the 10-year bond, reversing its upward trend over the past few weeks.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×