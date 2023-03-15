T-bill yields fall back below 10-year bond

“After a prolonged phase of rising rates on the T-bill auctions until last week, the cut-offs have come down though still remain high," said Madan Sabnavis, economist, Bank of Baroda. “The squeeze in liquidity has eased post the VRR held by RBI last week which induced funds of around ₹82,000 crore. The advance tax payments due at this time was expected to put pressure on liquidity as would be the customary year-end demand for funds. Hence, rates will remain volatile in the coming two weeks with about ₹12,000 crore of LTRO redemption also falling due next week," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}