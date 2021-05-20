TCI Express’s highest ever quarterly Ebitda margin takes the stock to new highs

TCI maintains that volumes were driven by SME customers as there was a strong pick-up in production and demand during the quarter. Commenting on the results, Chander Agarwal, managing director, TCI Express said, “We also saw a strong pickup in business activity with e-way bill collections increasing by 28% on y-o-y and 13% on q-o-q basis." For the March quarter, revenues increased by almost 18% year-on-year to almost Rs280 crore.

