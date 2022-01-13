Cash-rich Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd is walking the talk on its capital return commitment made to investors. It has announced a buyback of up to 4 crore shares with the IT company buying shares at ₹4,500 per share. This is nearly 17%, premium compared to its last traded price of the stock when this buyback was announced, analysts note.

According to analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, the buyback size is 10% larger than the buybacks announced by TCS in previous years. Yet, they feel that while the buyback may be a near term catalyst, the stock's rich valuation multiples offer limited scope for re-rating relative to its growth.

The TCS stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 31 times and is the most expensive listed technology stock, showed the Bloomberg data. Analysts note that the stock's FY23 valuation multiple is around 60% premium to its long-term average.

"The company is keeping its commitment of returning capital to investors, which is a good thing. But the buyback size of ₹18,000 crore works out to 1.08% of the total paid-up equity share capital. A buyback may lead to some earnings dilution but considering the size of TCS, this is too small to provide any significant upside trigger to the stock," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity. It should be noted that TCS has also announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share along with this buyback.

So, analysts feel that fundamentals would be key for the stock's future performance and valuations.

In Q3FY22, TCS reported a sequential constant currency revenue growth of 4%, beating the consensus estimate of 2.1%. Despite this, it lagged peer Infosys in this parameter, which reported a sequential constant currency revenue growth of 7%, much ahead of the consensus estimate of 3.7%.

"While TCS is set to record a 15%+ year-on-year constant currency growth for FY22, quite respectable on a standalone basis, it will underperform Infosys for the 3rd year in a row that is rightly raising some concerns on relative underperformance and thereby valuation premium amongst Tier I techs" analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a report on 12 January.

