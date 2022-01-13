TCS announces a buyback: What does it mean for its stock?

"The company is keeping its commitment of returning capital to investors, which is a good thing. But the buyback size of ₹18,000 crore works out to 1.08% of the total paid-up equity share capital. A buyback may lead to some earnings dilution but considering the size of TCS, this is too small to provide any significant upside trigger to the stock," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity. It should be noted that TCS has also announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share along with this buyback.