Is TCS’ stellar revenue performance a one-quarter wonder?
Summary
- The TCS management has retained its stance of a better FY25 versus FY24. This optimism is underpinned by earlier macro green shoots
MUMBAI : Investors in information technology (IT) stocks are elated. Sector bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd has started FY25 on an upbeat note. In the June quarter (Q1FY25), TCS reported sequential constant currency revenue growth of 2.2%, beating the Street's estimate of 1.5%. The improvement in revenue was partially aided by the BSNL project.