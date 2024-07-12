Is TCS’ stellar revenue performance a one quarter wonder?

Deal wins moderated sequentially owing to the timing of deal closures and the lack of mega-deal wins. But remained robust at $8.3 billion and within the management’s guided comfort range of $7-9 billion per quarter. But there can be challenges. “Deal wins powering growth for TCS in the past two quarters were won in H1FY24, where TCS reported an average TCV of $10.7 billion. To match TCV of H1FY24, TCS has to win TCV of $13.2 billion, a tough ask, in our view, despite commentary of deal wins shifting to Q2FY25," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.