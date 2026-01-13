Strong deals, soft exits: What TCS and HCL say about IT demand
HCL posted strong deal wins and revenue growth in Q3, while TCS’s international business remained muted, underscoring why IT investors should stay selective amid patchy demand.
The December quarter (Q3FY26) results of large-cap IT companies Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd played out largely as expected, with HCL leading on revenue growth. Both companies flagged pockets of demand improvement, but the recovery remains uneven, and their Q3 performances diverged on several counts.