Strong deals, soft exits: What TCS and HCL say about IT demand

Investor caution

Even so, the stocks barely moved on Tuesday, a day after the earnings announcement, underscoring investor caution amid the lack of clear evidence of a broad-based revival. For HCL, recent acquisitions are expected to contribute meaningfully only after Q1FY27. Also, the uptick in its product business in Q3 was led by tactical license revenues rather than sticky subscription revenues, which may not be sustainable, cautioned Elara Securities (India).