TCS kicks off India Inc’s Q3 in style

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India’s leading IT services company, reported its best ever growth for the December quarter in nine years. TCS’ constant currency growth compared to the September quarter stood at 4.1%, unusually high for a seasonally weak quarter. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, JM Financial Institutional Securities and Nomura India had estimated growth of between 2.2% and 2.6% in constant currency terms.

Revenues in Q3 got a lift from deal wins in the earlier quarters. Clients are increasingly adopting digital and cloud services post the pandemic, the company said in a conference. What’s more, TCS returned to positive growth on a year-on-year basis after two successive quarters of declines. In Q3, revenues rose 0.4% year-on-year in constant currency. This is likely to keep the stock buoyant when the market opens on Monday, notwithstanding the strong jump in the stock in the past month.

All verticals showed a good sequential growth with manufacturing growing 7.1% during the quarter. BFSI (+2%), Life Sciences and Healthcare (+5.2%), Communications; Media (+5.5%) and Retail and CPG (+3.1%) were among the sectors that gained as well.

Indeed, the growth across geographies is also encouraging. Growth has been led by the rebound in transformation services due to increase in cloud and analytics business.

In addition, despite the wage hikes taken in the last quarter, margins have also surprised sequentially on the higher side. In fact, the Street expected margins to contract. However, operating margins expanded to 26.6% in Q3 compared to 26.2% in Q2FY21. Of course, some of this could also be attributed to the better than expected revenue growth.

“While everyone was expecting revenue growth to be good, the fact is that margin growth has been even better. Higher off shoring, better control on costs, higher revenue growth is coming together favourably for the company in this quarter," said Amit Chandra, analyst, HDFC Securities Ltd.

Still, some of the factors such as lower travel and other expenses have been lower, which has also helped a great deal.

Shares of TCS were flat from April 2018 to April 2020, when the pandemic pulled down the stock. But now the stock is about 40% over its pre-covid highs. And the sky-high valuations of 28 times one-year forward earnings begs the question of whether a mere 0.4% year-on-year growth in revenues (vis-a-vis expectations of a 1% year-on-year decline in revenues) is worth getting so excited about.

“The firm has been gaining market share, and the deal momentum is also strong. Further, liquidity has also been strong, while dividend pay outs have increased. The firm’s higher return on equity should also help support valuations, although there has already been a strong re-rating," said Chandra.

