TCS kicks off India Inc’s Q3 in style

Revenues in Q3 got a lift from deal wins in the earlier quarters. Clients are increasingly adopting digital and cloud services post the pandemic, the company said in a conference. What’s more, TCS returned to positive growth on a year-on-year basis after two successive quarters of declines. In Q3, revenues rose 0.4% year-on-year in constant currency. This is likely to keep the stock buoyant when the market opens on Monday, notwithstanding the strong jump in the stock in the past month.