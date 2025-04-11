TCS commentary offers some optimism, but the Street isn’t buying it
Summary
- In the current backdrop, margin expansion amid weak revenue visibility and lower valuations is hardly encouraging.
The US tariffs-led uncertainty is temporary—this is the key message from India’s information technology giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS). Despite muted earnings in the March quarter (Q4FY25), TCS management feels that the strong deal wins of the past two quarters should help the company report higher growth in FY26 from developed markets than FY25.