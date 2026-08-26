TCS revs up M&As with Porsche deal, but fails to wow

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is stepping up on mergers and acquisitions as it braces to scale its artificial intelligence capabilities and geographical footprint. This week, it announced acquisition of German luxury carmaker Porsche AG’s fully-owned IT and consulting subsidiary MHP, for a cash consideration of €320 million.
TCS and Porsche have also inked a five-year strategic agreement worth €1.25 billion, under which TCS will establish a dedicated AI mobility centre of excellence for Porsche to industrialize AI use cases.