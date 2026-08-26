TCS revs up M&As with Porsche deal, but fails to wow

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is stepping up on mergers and acquisitions as it braces to scale its artificial intelligence capabilities and geographical footprint. This week, it announced acquisition of German luxury carmaker Porsche AG’s fully-owned IT and consulting subsidiary MHP, for a cash consideration of €320 million.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is stepping up on mergers and acquisitions as it braces to scale its artificial intelligence capabilities and geographical footprint. This week, it announced acquisition of German luxury carmaker Porsche AG’s fully-owned IT and consulting subsidiary MHP, for a cash consideration of €320 million.
TCS and Porsche have also inked a five-year strategic agreement worth €1.25 billion, under which TCS will establish a dedicated AI mobility centre of excellence for Porsche to industrialize AI use cases.
TCS and Porsche have also inked a five-year strategic agreement worth €1.25 billion, under which TCS will establish a dedicated AI mobility centre of excellence for Porsche to industrialize AI use cases.
This is a typical strategic buyout deal and is similar to Volvo-IT by HCL Technologies in 2016 and Randstad IT-LTM deal in May, said Nuvama Research. Such deals, generally done at inexpensive valuations (0.4x EV/sales), provide a one-time boost to revenue (about 3% to TCS’s FY28 estimated revenue) and open doors to new clients in the region, it added.
MHP provides business consulting, digital transformation, AI and SAP transformation to automotive and industrial clients, with a presence across Germany, Romania, the UK, US, India and Mexico. MHP’s domain expertise and client relationships are likely to help TCS expand AI-led consulting mainly in Europe, which contributed 15.4% to the June quarter's (Q1FY27) total revenue.
This is TCS’s third acquisition in the last 12 months, following deals with US-based Salesforce consultancy Coastal Cloud in December and ListEngage in October.
After a long spell of limited M&A activity, TCS is now adopting a more active inorganic approach, said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India). “TCS is taking measured steps to narrow the gap with larger peers, with a sharper focus on large-deal wins and a renewed, capability-led M&A strategy,” it added.
Revenue boost
The Porsche deal gives TCS near-term revenue growth visibility. However, notably, MHP’s revenue fell 11% in 2025 to €742 million. Weaker discretionary spending in the automotive sector and slower EV-related investments amid competition from Chinese companies have likely played spoilsport. This remains an overhang, unless IT spending in the automotive industry improves. So, there’s a risk that MHP’s revenues may drop even in 2026. Moreover, Porsche AG is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, which is undergoing a major restructuring and that may weigh on the IT firm's revenue outlook.
MHP’s Ebit margin could be low, given its onsite-led delivery model. Plus, transaction and integration costs could hurt TCS’s margins during the initial quarters. The acquisition is expected to close in three-four months.
BNP Paribas Securities India estimates MHP to be operating at a low-to-mid-teen Ebit margin and high-single-digit-to-double-digit PAT margin. This implies the acquisition will have around a 50-basis-point impact on TCS’s Ebit margin (including amortization expenses) while being earnings per share neutral, without assuming any cost synergy, the BNP report said.
TCS stock’s muted reaction to the deal announcement signals that the Street is hardly enthused. The announcement came post market hours on Monday. On Tuesday, the stock closed 0.5% higher, broadly in line with the market, up 0.5% at ₹2,296.
After a dull Q1FY27, TCS needs a meaningful revenue uptick. Q1 sequential constant currency growth was modest at 0.4% versus 1% of peer Infosys. The Tata company expects better growth from Q2, aided by large deal ramp-ups and pent-up demand and it hopes to exit FY27 with over 25% Ebit margin versus 24% in Q1.
TCS's shares have tanked 26% so far in 2026 as against the Nifty IT index’s 17% fall. The stock is trading at FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 14, similar to Infosys, showed Bloomberg data. Fears of AI-led deflation and bleak revenue growth visibility for the sector make its valuations unattractive.