Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 12:43 AM IST
- TCS’ Q1FY23 Ebit margin and constant currency revenue growth missed consensus estimates
- The management commentary on demand outlook and deal pipeline remains robust
Investors in Indian information technology (IT) stocks are jittery largely because of a fear that a potential economic recession triggered by interest rate hikes would hamper the deal pipeline of Indian IT companies, thus impacting their FY24 revenue growth. Second, wage hikes and the return of other costs are seen playing out in the June 2022 quarter (Q1FY23), eroding margins.