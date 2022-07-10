What’s worrying TCS investors

Here, Q1 results of sector bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) offer little comfort. In constant currency terms revenue grew 3.5% sequentially, a tad lower than consensus earnings estimates of 3.6%. However, management commentary on demand continues to be robust. As of now, the company is not seeing any signs of a demand slowdown and the deal pipeline remains strong. That said, the management is observant of macroeconomic conditions and is constantly interacting with clients. The TCS management did not share any views on how FY24 is expected to pan out, in terms of revenue or margin performance.

