Selective vision for TCS investors?
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)’s results for the June quarter (Q1FY24) broadly met the Street’s low expectations. The information technology (IT) bellwether’s sequential constant currency (CC) growth was flat. The rising caution among clients led to deferment of discretionary technology spending, hurting revenue growth.
