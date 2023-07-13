Selective vision for TCS investors?

Little wonder then that some analysts are still not convinced about a meaningful turnaround in the company’s near-term earnings outlook. “Deal wins were steady at $10.2 billion, but are up just 4% year-on-year on the last twelve-month basis; not replicating Accenture outsourcing deal strength (up 22% year-on-year)," said a report by Ambit Capital. “Risks of growth versus margin trade-off as TCS has consistently underperformed Accenture (outsourcing)/Infosys over the last 14-15 quarters keeps us cautious," added the report.