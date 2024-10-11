Markets
TCS’ Q2 margin miss drives earnings downgrades
Summary
- TCS' earnings before interest and tax, or Ebit, margin at 24.1%, which fell 60 basis points sequentially, and was much lower than Street’s estimate of 24.9%.
MUMBAI : IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) raised the curtains on the sector's September quarter (Q2FY25) earnings with subdued performance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more