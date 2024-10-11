TCS’ Q2 margin miss drives earnings downgrades

Deals pipeline

The total contract value (TCV) of deal wins in Q2FY25 was soft at $8.6 billion, down around 24% year-on-year, but within the company’s comfort band of $7-9 billion. The management said, its deal pipeline is near record-high levels, but the market condition remains volatile, as seen in Q1FY25, with deals taking longer to close. A delayed conversion of deals into revenue growth thus remains a niggling worry for IT investors. It is worth noting here that the deal TCV in Q2FY24 got a boost from mega deals worth around $2 billion. Whether TCS is able to strike mega deals in H2FY25 will be a crucial monitorable.