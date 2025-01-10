TCS's outlook lends comfort, but a risk clouds FY26 revenue prospects
Summary
- Early signs of demand recovery and robust deal wins are sentiment boosters for TCS, but the tapering BSNL project poses a significant growth headwind for FY26.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) delivered what the Street had been eagerly awaiting—an optimistic demand outlook. The management of the IT services major highlighted early signs of recovery in discretionary demand across key sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and consumer, during its December quarter (Q3FY25) earnings call. Additionally, decision-making for smaller projects has accelerated.