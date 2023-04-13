TCS Q4: IT investors would do well to temper their expectations1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM IST
- A slowdown in the key banking financial services and insurance vertical in the second half of the quarter, weighed on TCS revenue growth.
Investors in the IT sector were nervous as they headed into the Q4FY23 earnings season, and to add to their worries, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), the sector bellwether, failed to meet consensus estimates.
