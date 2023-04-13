Investors in the IT sector were nervous as they headed into the Q4FY23 earnings season, and to add to their worries, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), the sector bellwether, failed to meet consensus estimates.

On a sequential basis, its revenue in constant currency terms, grew 0.6%, missing analysts' estimates of 0.9% revenue growth. Region-wise, North America saw weaker-than-expected growth.

While growth momentum sustained in the UK region, it moderated in Europe. This has raised worries about the sector’s near-term revenue visibility. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd note that the company’s revenue growth was the slowest since Q1FY21.

A slowdown in the key banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical in the second half of the quarter, weighed on TCS revenue growth.

TCS's Q4 Ebit margin was flat at 24.5%, which means that the company missed its indicated 25% exit Ebit margin target for FY23. Ebit is earnings before interest and tax.

Pause in some discretionary projects coupled with higher onsite employee costs, played a spoilsport here. Deal total contract value of $10 billion grew 28.2% sequentially, however, declined 11.5% year-on-year. This implies a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x - its lowest in three years, said the Jefferies report.

This has led to reduced earnings per share estimates for TCS. “We slightly cut our FY24-25F earnings by ~1-2% driven both by revenues and margins. Our FY24-25F EPS are ~5-8% lower than consensus," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Investors would do well to take cues from TCS Q4FY23 earnings and keep their expectations low about the sector’s medium-term earnings performance, amid the muted global macro-economic environment.

The stock fell around 1.5% on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday reacting to the earnings, which were released post-market-hours on Wednesday.

In this calendar year so far, shares of TCS have declined by 2.35%, a tad higher than the Nifty IT index. A sharp uptick in the stock is unlikely, at least immediately. The stock'sFY24 price-to-earnings multiple of around 25 times, adds to the discomfort.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test