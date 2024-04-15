TCS’ Q4 keeps IT investors in anguish

Still, and more importantly, the question about the timeline of revenue recovery remains unanswered. TCS reported sequential constant currency revenue growth of 1.1%, slightly missing consensus expectations of 1.4%, amid slower decision making by clients and bleak demand scenario, but aided by ramp up of the BSNL deal. The performance of key revenue driving verticals of BFSI, hi-tech and telecom and developed markets of North America and continental Europe were sluggish in Q4FY24. While the management expects growth in FY25 to be better than FY24 aided by better execution of deal wins, it is cautious about near-term demand. Clients continue to re-prioritize expenditure on cost take out deals and projects with immediate return on investments.