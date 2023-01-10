TCS results put investors on edge

The TCS management said it is trying to utilize excess capacity and improve employee productivity after robust fresher hiring in the recent quarters. But according to some analysts, moderation in hiring could be another sign of caution. What is more, TCS’s performance relative to close competitors hasn’t been encouraging. “TCS growth has underperformed Accenture (Outsourcing) and Infosys Ltd for the last 12-13 quarters," said analysts at Ambit Capital. They feel that the company’s exposure to BFSI/retail/high-tech and Europe that is higher than that of peers remains a risk to growth.