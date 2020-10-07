TCS’s strong Q2 results show rally in IT stocks was not unfounded

TCS’s Q2 revenues got a boost from this improvement in demand as well, although some of the growth was a result of an improvement on the supply side. The lockdowns had impacted the supply-side in end March and early April for TCS and accounted for a fifth of the overall drop in Q1 revenues, Gopinathan had said while announcing June quarter results. With supply side issues now sorted, Q2 revenues would have got a boost of about 1.4%, says an analyst at a multinational brokerage. Likewise, selling, general and administrative expenses were unusually lower in Q2, and it remains to be seen if the jump in margins is partly due to a one-off boost.