TCS' tightrope walk: Balancing data centre dreams and brewing lawsuits
Summary
Amid the mellowed IT spending, and with competition from GCCs and the ever-growing AI threat making matters worse, TCS’ plan to capture a piece of the AI infrastructure puzzle, seems promising on paper.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) recently outlined an ambitious multi-year $6-7 billion investment plan to build AI-focused data centres and is already making progress in that area.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story