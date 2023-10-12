Buyback not enough for TCS
Buyback is a way of rewarding shareholders wherein a company buys back its shares usually at a premium to current prices.TCS on Wednesday announced a buyback of ₹17,000 crore for ₹4,150/share, higher than the current market price of ₹3,542.55.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) hit a new 52-week high of ₹3,679 apiece on Monday, after the information technology (IT) company on Friday said it will consider a buyback of its shares.
