TeamLease stock slips 7% on an unexpected loss in Q2

"TeamLease's PF fund is also struggling to generate returns to provide an EPFO mandated 8.5% return, the provision of ₹75 crore also takes care of ₹10 crore- ₹15 crore of annual losses for the next five years. However, there is a risk that for any additional investment losses in PF trust may have to be funded via the company's core operations," analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher Ltd said in a report.