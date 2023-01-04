Tech investors are driving in a fog

The risk for stocks is continued revenue weakness in H2FY23 followed by a tepid start to FY24, said Investec Capital Services (India) in a report. This could bring down tier-1 growth expectations to 6-7% from 8%. However, tier-2 firms could see sharper revenue downgrades. That said, margins are poised to see a sequential improvement in Q3FY23. This would be aided by improved utilization, freshers becoming billable and favourable cross-currency movement for some companies. Though supply-side pressure is receding, its benefit is likely to reflect in the margins with a lag of one to two quarters.