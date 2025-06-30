Tech Mahindra: What can upset its apple cart
Summary
Tech Mahindra is making gradual progress on select earnings parameters. But a weak global economic backdrop could put the management’s confidence to test.
The Tech Mahindra Ltd stock is up 17% in the past year, beating sector index Nifty IT’s 7% returns. The optimism stems from the company’s ongoing efforts to revive its financial performance, which has lagged tier-1 peers due to a different vertical mix.
