Tech Mahindra mirrors peers in revenue, margin

Ebit margin was flat on a sequential basis at 15.2%. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. “Tech Mahindra reported healthy revenue growth in line with large-cap peers. It has also shown healthy traction in the order book. The company’s margin resilience was also largely in line with its peers due to the effort mix ratio skewed towards offshore," said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd. However, Ebit margin at 15.2% was marginally below their estimate of 15.3%, which was led by higher-than-expected employee costs. It should be noted that Tech Mahindra’s total headcount at the end of the September quarter stood at 141,193, up 14,930 sequentially. On the flip side, attrition rose from 17% in the June quarter to 21% in the September quarter.

