Why Tech Mahindra’s turnaround is still a distant dream
- Tech Mahindra’s transformation journey is showing progress, with improved margins and strong deal wins. However, challenges in the communications segment and margin pressures highlight the steep path to achieving long-term targets.
Tech Mahindra Ltd’s three-year transformation journey initiated under the leadership of CEO Mohit Joshi is making steady progress. The company is focusing on selective large deals and stringent cost controls to achieve its FY27 targets of a 15% Ebit margin and revenue growth above the industry average.