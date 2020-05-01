Tech Mahindra Q4 results show it was hit more than peers by covid-19

Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd have lost 35% from their highs in February, far worse than the 16% fall in the Nifty IT index.

If the company’s March quarter results are any indication, the underperformance is unlikely to reverse in a hurry. Dollar revenues dropped 4.3% sequentially, which is a far higher drop than what the Street had estimated. The results were released after market hours on Thursday.

Larger peers such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd had earlier reported a 1-2.5% sequential fall in revenues, implying greater disruption to Tech Mahindra’s business from covid-19. Barring financial services, most major verticals saw a sequential fall in revenues.

Tech Mahindra derives a notable part of its revenues from the BPO (business process outsourcing) segment, especially voice BPO, which cannot be quickly transitioned to work from home due to infrastructure and regulatory constraints. Due to data sensitivity, permissions from clients for work from home solutions took longer. This hit revenues.

The bigger disappointment is on profitability. Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margins dropped 220 basis points sequentially to 10%, the lowest in 10 quarters. This led to a whopping 22% fall in Ebit. A 100 basis points is one percentage point.

Covid disruption

A large part of the margin fall (150 basis points of 220) is attributed to provisioning towards forthcoming expenses, losses and deal transition costs. The management does not the anticipate the provisions to reoccur. Also, the company should recover deal transition costs as projects ramp-up.

Even so, investors will be a worried lot. The fall in profit margins is sharper than Street estimates. Also, while earlier the company’s margins were expected to recover from a low base caused by deal transition costs, this now looks unlikely in the immediate future.

“As of date none of us has a definitive answer," said C.P. Gurnani, managing director and chief executive of Tech Mahindra, on margin trajectory. The improvement is contingent on duration of the covid-19 disruption and return of normalcy thereafter.

According to the management, it is seeing pockets of delays in discretionary spends. This can weigh on revenues in the near term. A recent analysis by Investec Capital Services (India) Pvt. Ltd says that Tech Mahindra and Infosys get the highest proportion of their revenues from discretionary spends among large Indian IT firms.

On the positive side, deal wins are strong at $500 million, largely won in the first two months of the quarter. The company expects 5G spends to take off once the situation normalizes, which should aid its communication business.

But much depends on the return of normalcy and how quickly Tech Mahindra can ramp-up on projects.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated