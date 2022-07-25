Tech Mahindra's attrition rate to ease further, says CP Gurnani2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 06:06 PM IST
- Tech Mahindra's management said that it aims to hire around 10,000 freshers in FY23, similar to the quantum of hiring it did in FY22.
IT investors have been concerned about the elevated attrition levels that listed Indian technology firms are witnessing amid robust demand. Large cap IT companies Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd saw a futher increase in attrition rate in Q1FY23.