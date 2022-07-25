Tech Mahindra's attrition rate to ease further, says CP Gurnani

Speaking to the media, post its June quarter earnings, CEO & MD CP Gurnani said that he expects the company's attrition rate to ease further in the next two-three quarters from now. The company added 6,862 new employees in Q1, with that, its total headcount stood at 158,035. The company's management said that it aims to hire around 10,000 freshers in FY23, similar to the quantum of hiring it did in FY22.