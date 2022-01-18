Tech Mahindra's CTC acquisition doesn't excite the Street

Some analysts feel that this acquisition will not move the needle on Tech Mahindra's earnings. "The acquisition will strengthen TechM's digital engineering capabilities and scale up its European presence with the addition of over 700 skilled IT professionals. Given the size of the acquisition (<2% of Tech Mahindra's revenue), we do not expect any meaningful revision to our earnings estimates," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 17 January.