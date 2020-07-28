Tech Mahindra's deal wins take a beating in Q1; stock continues to lag peers

But even as most IT stocks recovered considerable ground and trade above pre-covid-19 highs, Tech Mahindra's stock is still about 19% below its February highs. Nevertheless, some of the IT sector’s resilience could rub off on the stock. “We believe the sector re-rating is likely to sustain given the phenomenal resilience and adaptability demonstrated during the quarter," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a client note.