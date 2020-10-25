Tech Mahindra’s Q2 earnings fine but needs good follow-up

The Indian IT sector seems to be making Q2 count. Tech Mahindra Ltd has reported impressive growth in Q2, after covid-19 had derailed Q1 growth. This has come in the wake of encouraging numbers from the big tech players.

The firm’s sequential dollar revenue growth of 4.8% in Q2 was well ahead of the street, with all its segments delivering decent growth. The firm’s cost savings also saw good margin improvement during the quarter. Given that Q1 was fairly muted, the second-quarter numbers are ahead of the line. Nevertheless, the street had pencilled in a sequential growth of 2.5%, while the firm delivered more than that. This growth was led by its enterprise segment, which grew by 4.3% sequentially. Among its verticals, tech and media, and banking and finance stood out with sequential growth of 13.3% and 9.6%, respectively.

View Full Image Source: Company, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Tech Mahindra also followed this revenue beat with good cost savings during the quarter. Covid-19 curbed travel expenses and increased off-shore revenues for IT players. This drove Tech Mahindra’s earnings before interest and tax up by 410 basis points (bps) sequentially, which is quite substantial.

The margin gains are also driven by an increase in gross margins, according to analysts. Besides, the 300bps improvement in staff utilization, along with low subcontracting costs and sales and administration expenses, buoyed margin growth.

Investors were also looking for progress on deal wins. On that count, the wins of $421 million this quarter are fairly robust, coming in substantially higher than Q1’s $290 million. The management indicated that decent demand is seen across segments as clients are keen on digitization. The firm also made two acquisitions during the quarter for $35 million, which will add about $40 million in revenues.

Investors can extrapolate optimism from the recent numbers, but the stock price has gained sharply lately and has just crossed its pre-covid highs. Hence, some of the earnings growth is beginning to look priced in. The stock may be in the fair range with valuations hovering around 20.5 times trailing 12-month earnings. A continuation of growth in the coming quarters after business normalizes becomes essential to sustain valuations.

